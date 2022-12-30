Patchogue resident Roy F. Stakey, formerly of Aquebogue, died Dec. 26, 2022, at Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue. He was 91.

Born July 27, 1931, in Riverhead, he was the son of Carl and Angeline (Conklin) Stakey.

Mr. Stakey was a self-employed building contractor. He enjoyed spending time with family, golfing and traveling.

He was predeceased by his wife, Marjorie (née Bakowski); his son Kevin Stakey; grandson Stephen Stakey; and his brothers, Roger and Norman Stakey. He is survived by his son Jim Ryan (Denise); daughter-in-law Catherine Stakey; and grandchildren Laura and Andrew.

The family received visitors Dec. 30 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at St. John’s Cemetery.

