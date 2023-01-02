Aquebogue resident Edward A. Kopack, formerly of Laurel, died Dec. 20, 2022, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 73.

Born Aug. 9, 1949, in Greenport, he was the son of Felyn (Gajeski) and Samuel Kopack Sr. He was a graduate of Mattituck High School.

Mr. Kopack was the proprietor of Warren’s Tackle in Aquebogue since 1981.

He was a former member of East End Surf Club. His No. 1 pleasure was fishing; he also enjoyed boating and baseball.

Predeceased by his brother, Samuel Kopack Jr., his sister Antoinette Debrowski and niece Joanne Pino, he is survived by Sharon (née Molter), his wife of 39 years; his sisters Maryann Friend and Helen Cheshire; his brother, Joseph Kopack; and many nieces and nephews.

The family received visitors Dec. 29 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service took place Dec. 30 at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at St. Isidore Cemetery in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church.

