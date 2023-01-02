Arline Mary Galasso

Arline M. Galasso of Calverton died Dec. 21, 2022, at the age of 87.

She was born in Brooklyn Aug. 18, 1935, and moved to Huntington Station as a child. During her senior year of high school, she met her future husband and business partner, Anacletus “Larry” Galasso Jr. Arline and Larry were married for over 69 years and together raised a family of six children.

In 1970, Arline and Larry moved their family to Aquebogue, where they purchased what would eventually become Larry’s Lighthouse Marina. Arline became an integral part in the success of this endeavor. In addition to raising her six children, she worked tirelessly at the business, initially cooking at the marina’s restaurant, The Poop Deck. Later on, Arline committed herself to help with the marina end of the business. In her spare time, she studiously read marine hardware manuals. She was proud to know her way around the marina’s parts store, and knew the components of engines as well as most men, a rarity in the 1970s.

Arline’s devotion to excellent customer service was the foundation of the business’ success. She regularly baked for customers to show her appreciation. She had the foresight to start a retail store within the marina and called it “Arline’s Boateak.” She stocked it with all the usual items needed to maintain a boat, and added a variety of clothing and accessories, allowing everyone to enjoy stopping in at the marina.

Arline never tired of entertaining. She expressed her love through preparing delicious meals for family and friends, and there was always room at her table for an extra person or two. Her selflessness expanded beyond work and home. She was a dedicated volunteer with numerous organizations throughout her life, including many years with East End Hospice.

She is survived by her husband, Larry; children Anacletus III “Clete” (Susan), Alex (Mary), AnnMarie (Mark Chingos), Allison (Paul Noonan), Andrew (Allison) and Aaron (Theresa), 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by daughter-in-law Christine Anne Pierro Galasso.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to a favorite charity.

