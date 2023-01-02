Elizabeth A. Buniski, 75, of Wading River, N.Y., died on Dec. 4, 2022, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, N.Y., after a short illness.

“Liz” was the daughter of Frank J. and Elizabeth Schleyer, formerly of Red Hook, N.Y., and loving wife of Donald Buniski. She is survived by her husband, Donald, with whom she was blessed to celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary on Nov. 23. She is also survived by her sister, Peggy (Donald) Clickner, residing in Clover, S.C., and her niece, Christine Buniski of Bradenton, Fla.

For over 47 years, Liz resided in the Wading River house she loved surrounded by neighbors who appreciated each other. She loved doing genealogy research, gardening, reading, embroidery and cooking. After retiring, she taught sewing classes, created beautiful machine-embroidered pieces, and became a master quilter and textile restorer who loved sharing her expertise.

For 30 years Liz worked in various positions in Suffolk County government. Her last accounting position reported directly to the county legislature. Liz will be greatly missed by those who worked with her at the Suffolk County Center and remained friends for over 40 years.

Liz delighted in the beauty of the Earth and held special affection for its furry creatures. She was active in supporting Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton and the Animal Adventure Park in Binghamton, N.Y. As it became clear that animal extinctions were increasing around the world, she focused on protecting giraffes as part of an international support group. Thank Liz when you introduce your grandchild to a living giraffe.

In addition to being the family historian, Liz watched over the younger generations of her extended family. She encouraged and supported them and celebrated their many achievements. We will miss her and mourn the passing of her generation. Rest in peace, Liz.

A private funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church in Wading River. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River is assisting the family.

