Diane Elizabeth (Bobinski) Stark passed away quietly at her home in Riverhead, N.Y., on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, John Douglas Stark and survived by her beloved children, Barbara Woodhull (George), Diane Marie Stark of Connecticut, John “JD” Douglas Stark Jr. (Jessica), Tracy Stark James (Christopher) and Michelle Stark Hulse (William).

She was very proud of and adored her grandchildren, Brittany Woodhull of Halifax, N.S., Rachael James of Florida, Lauren (Woodhull) D’Agostino (Cameron), Marisa James, Lindsey Woodhull, Alexandra Hulse and Dylan James of North Carolina. She is also survived by her longtime friend and caretaker, Beverly Courtenay.

Diane was the daughter of Albin and Adelaide Bobinski. She was predeceased by her best friend and sister, Constance (Bobinski) Pettit, with whom she made history crossing the Atlantic at the young age of 19. Their voyage together was the prelude to the many worldly travels she enjoyed with her husband and friends.

A Riverhead High School graduate, Diane went on to receive many accolades at the esteemed Carnegie Melon Institute of Fashion and Design, including a prize-winning design in boys’ apparel. Inspired by her beloved nephew James Slater, she designed and incorporated zippers down the side of trousers, as well as down the shirt, to make it easier for mothers to dress their young boys. Her natural beauty and elegance were also recognized during her college years, when she was crowned College Queen of Carnegie Tech’s Spring Carnival.

Dedicating her life to being an extremely devoted mother and wife, Diane’s artistic ability would come to life through her flower arrangements, Asian plantings and crafty costumes. She was an incredible homemaker, party planner and occasional prankster.

Although Doug was her Captain, we know it was Diane who brought the innate fishing skills on board and passed on her insatiable love of the sea to her children. She could be fishing by day and would arrange a classy candlelit dinner on the back of an outboard by night. She was truly a humble soul who exuded an understated elegance.

With a very caring heart, she would never forget a friend’s special occasion. She would have reached 90 years young in February.

In memory of Diane, the family suggests donations to East End Hospice and the National Kidney Foundation.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Jan. 3, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A Catholic Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

