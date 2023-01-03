Her family is saddened to announce the passing of Beverly Ann Schmidt of Aquebogue, N.Y., on Dec. 23, 2022, at the age of 73.

Beverly was born in Southampton, N.Y., to parents Valentin August and Frances Schultz Schmidt on Nov. 10, 1949.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Ralph V. Schmidt and Peter F. Schmidt; and niece Diane Word. She is survived by nephew William Schmidt, wife Leslie and children Kaitlin, Elizabeth, Alexandra and Andrew; nephew John Schmidt, wife Monica and children Christopher, Kimberly and Michael; niece Debbie Schmidt and son Luke; nephew Daniel Schmidt, wife Jennie and children Walton and Emma; and great-nephew Benjamin Word, wife Kara and daughter Marigold.

She attended Brown University and graduated with honors in 1975. She became a clinical social worker specialist and practiced for 47 years in New York City, East Hampton, Wainscott and Riverhead. She was loved dearly by her clients.

Beverly loved golden retrievers, traveling to many diverse places in the world, working in her well-manicured yard and walking. While walking, she would pick up trash alongside the road and was recognized by Riverhead Town as the “Litter Cleaning Crusader.” Her selfless acts of service to others and her community will surely be missed.

Beverly will be interred in the family plot at Southampton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the SPCA on her behalf. She will be missed dearly by her family, friends, and many grateful clients.

