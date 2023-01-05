Daily Update: Meet the News-Review’s 2022 Person of the Year, the Rev. Bohdan Hedz
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Thursday, January 5, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
2022 Person of the Year: The Rev. Bohdan Hedz
After successful pilot program, Riverhead town to seek grant for food recycling
Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 5, 2023
Wrestling: For Andrew MacGray, return to the sport is a gift
2022 Person of the Year: Erica Steindl
Southold Town Board appoints new town attorney in unanimous vote
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events, Jan. 5, 2023
NORTHFORKER
Ian Wile is northforker’s Person of the Year for 2022
SOUTHFORKER
Ma’s House in Southampton bolsters BIPOC artists with new funding for its residency program
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 20 percent chance of rain and the low tonight will be around 36.