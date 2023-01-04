Robert E. Harrington

Robert Enfield Harrington, better known as Bob, passed into the arms of Jesus about Dec. 15, 2022. He died peacefully at home in East Marion, Suffolk County, N.Y., having just turned 74.

Bob was a lifelong resident of Suffolk County, having been raised in Stony Brook. He served honorably for two years as a private in the U.S. Army. He then became a carpenter/contractor for many years before retiring. More recently, during the pandemic, he tried to partially fill an urgent need for school bus drivers, a job he enjoyed until his death.

Bob was an activated Christian and for many years a member of Mattituck Presbyterian Church, where he served on the worship team, the choir and as a youth group leader, Sunday school teacher and Elder. He always put God first.

Bob also loved people. He was generous with his time, talents and treasure, kind and caring, creating many friendships along the way; and the man really loved to laugh and make others laugh! He will be very much missed by his family and many friends.

He is survived by his sister, Carolyn H. Lancaster of Port Saint Lucie, Fla., and the three children and their descendants of his deceased sister, Linda H. Young, formerly of Midcoast, Maine, and Port Saint Lucie: nieces Carolyn Moffatt Carter and Jean Marie Moffatt; nephew Jonathan Raymond Young Jr. (Brianna); three grand-nieces, Brittany Moffatt, Sara Jean (Penuel) Maxcy (David) and Josephine Young; and great-grand-niece Layla Maxcy.

A service to remember Bob Harrington will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m. at Mattituck Presbyterian Church, led by Pastor James Cubie. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mattituck Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, which is used to help people in need. Burial will take place at a later date.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

