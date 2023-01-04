Jeanne C. Pflum

Jeanne Campbell Pflum, formerly of Jamesport, N.Y., passed peacefully in Wrentham, Mass., at the age of 100 on Dec. 18, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial was performed at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, N.Y., on Dec. 28.

Jeanne was the daughter of Dr. James T. and Maude (Pence) Campbell. She was predeceased in 1976 by her husband, Dr. John Pflum, and in 2018 by her son, William. She is survived by three children: Amy Ellwood, Janice Bays and Jeffrey Pflum (Jodi); 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Jeanne was born in Greeneville, Tenn., Sept. 5,1922, and developed a deep love of nature and folk music growing up in the country surrounded by the Smokey Mountains. She graduated in 1943 from Tusculum University, Greeneville, Tenn., with a B.S. in biology. Tusculum University is where she met her future husband, John William Pflum. They married after graduation and moved to Pennsylvania while her husband attended dental school. Following John’s graduation, they moved to Jamesport, where they raised their children.

Jeanne went on to earn a degree in elementary education from Southampton College and Suffolk County Community College following the death of her husband. She was a dedicated substitute teacher in the Riverhead Central School District and St. John’s Elementary School. Her final academic role was spent working as a library assistant at Suffolk County Community College. In her later years, Jeanne dedicated her time as a religious education teacher for St. John’s Church.

Jeanne was an active member of St John’s Parish. She served as a lector and eucharistic minister, and delivered Eucharist to the homebound and baptismal certificates to parishioners. She was a longtime member of the Legion of Mary. In 2005, Jeanne was celebrated as Woman of the Year in appreciation for 26 years of ministering to the parish community of St John the Evangelist R.C. Church. She continued serving for several more years.

Jeanne loved her home and community on Long Island but never lost her Tennessee roots, spoke of it often and never lost a bit of her southern accent. She had many creative talents, sewing being one, that were enjoyed by children and grandchildren. She shared her skills as a 4H leader for several years, enjoyed playing tennis until she was 75 and was a member of her bridge club for 50 years. When not working or doing volunteer work, Jeanne enjoyed her home on Waterview Terrace and the beauty of nature on Peconic Bay. She will be remembered for her tremendous work ethic and many kindnesses to all. She lived a very positive and spiritual life.

Memorial donations may be made to St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, 546 St John’s Place, Riverhead, NY 11901 or Tusculum University, attn: Kim Kidwell, 60 Shiloh Road, Greeneville, TN 37745.

