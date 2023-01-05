Nancy D. Killen, 83, of Riverhead, beloved wife of William A. Killen for nearly 40 years, devoted mother to John Bailey of Twin Lakes, Wisc., and Steven Bailey of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, stepmother to James Killen and David Killen, passed away on Dec. 20, 2022.

Born in Alton, Ill., to Richard and Marguerite Duff, she grew up in Streator, Ill., and Toledo, Ohio. After graduation from DeVilbiss High School in Toledo, she attended Northwestern University, earning a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. She then attended The University of Chicago, earning a master’s degree in statistics.

Nancy joined Caywood Schiller Associates, which was later acquired by A. T. Kearney Management Consultants in Chicago, where she advanced to leadership of its logistics modeling and strategy practice. She subsequently joined KPMG and ultimately formed her own firm, becoming president of Bailey Killen Associates. During a long career she worked with major clients including Berkshire Hathaway, Exxon Mobil, M&M Mars, the United States Department of Defense and ConAgra. She was a leader in a profession in which women were rare participants during the ’60s and ’70s.

Nancy moved to Long Island in 1985, living in Port Washington, Huntington, Cutchogue and Riverhead. She loved the North Fork; the New York theater, as a patron of The Roundabout Theater Company and City Center Encores; and her dog, Dixie. In retirement she and Bill traveled extensively, often by train to placate Bill. She bravely confronted several medical challenges in her last years. She is deeply missed by her husband, family and friends.

A service and inurnment is planned for a future date in the spring at Calverton National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

