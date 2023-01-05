Riverhead resident Victor Anthony Farinha Jr. died Dec. 31, 2022, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care. He was 89.

Born Sept. 29, 1933, he was the son of Victor A. and Bertha (Angelino) Farinha. Mr. Farinha was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1954 to 1956.

Predeceased by his wife, Edwina, in 2021, he is survived by his children, Victor (Linda) Farinha III, Lana (Thomas) DeRosa and Wayne Farinha; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Jan. 5, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will take place at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

