Vincent Joseph DeCarle

Vincent Joseph DeCarle, 71, of Aquebogue, N.Y., and Millbrook, N.Y., passed away on Dec. 25, 2022.

Vincent was born on April 12, 1951, to Agnes DeCarle in Bay Shore, N.Y. After Vincent graduated from Riverhead High School, in 1969, he went on to study and work in the field of computer science. Most of his career was spent at Northrop Grumman and BOCES on Long Island, N.Y. After retiring, Vincent moved with his wife to Millbrook, N.Y., to be closer to his daughter and grandsons.

Vincent had a spectacularly sharp sense of humor and keen wit. He enjoyed the simple pleasures in life — his family and friends, engaging conversation, his gardens and birds at his feeder, good music, a strong vodka, Long Island corn and time spent at the waters on the East End of Long Island. He was truly present in life and appreciated all that was around him. He was an incredibly hard worker who provided for his family through thick and thin. He could fix anything and often did this for not only his family but also many friends — he was always willing to give to others and did this selflessly. In this regard, he will remain a lasting role model for his daughter and five grandsons.

Vincent was predeceased by his son, David DeCarle; his mother, Agnes DeCarle; and his dear uncle, Johnny McDonald. He is survived by his wife, Bette DeCarle; his daughter, Jennifer DeCarle Moriarty; his brothers and sister, Joe DeCarle, Jimmy DeCarle and Rita Figurniak; and the biggest joys of his life, his five grandsons, Trey, CJ, Braiden, Desmond and Liam.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2023 with a date and time to be announced. In Vincent’s memory, we ask all who knew and loved him to take a moment to be present and grateful for your family and friends, have a good drink and rock out to some of your favorite tunes!

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to help fund research for Type 1 Diabetes (jdrf.org) or to Hudson Valley Hospice, whose kind support allowed Vincent to remain at home with his family.

