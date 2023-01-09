Michael G. Hance

Michael G. Hance of Mattituck died on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. He was 68 years old.

Mr. Hance was a retired fire lieutenant with New York City Fire Department.

He is survived by his loving wife, JoAnn Hance; children, Jessica Esposito (Richard) of Mount Sinai, N.Y., Megan Parga (Jason) of Massapequa Park, N.Y., and Michael R. Hance of Bellmore, N.Y.; grandchildren Declan Parga, Owen Parga, Dillon Parga and Gianna Esposito; and siblings Paul Hance and Dennis Hance. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles J. Hance and Dorothy M. (Linders) Hance; and siblings Peter Hance and Thomas Hance.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Jan. 12, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 13, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, with Monsignor Joseph Staudt officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

This is a paid notice.