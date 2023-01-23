Thomas F. Kurpetski, 76, of Riverhead passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at home with his loving wife, family and friends by his side after a long battle with multiple illnesses.

He was born to John F. and Phyllis (Truskowski) Kurpetski on Jan. 20, 1946. After graduating from Bayside Queens High School, he joined the United States Marine Corps in 1966 and was deployed to Vietnam, where he served in the Vietnam War until 1967, when he was honorably discharged due to the passing of his father.

Upon returning home to care for his mother, he pursued a career in heavy construction and helped build the Smith Haven Mall, along with Riverhead High School. He later went on to work for Northrop Grumman in Calverton, where he painted the F-14 aircraft until they closed in 1991.

Tom enjoyed life to the fullest, going to his Marine Corps reunions for over 10 years with his boot camp buddies, including their drill sergeant.

He loved being outdoors. His hobbies were golfing, hunting, fishing, woodworking and being on the beach with friends, along with nature walks.

Tom was predeceased by his mother, father and ex-wife, Sharon O’Rourke, who was the mother of his two daughters. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Karen (Berezny) Kurpetski; brother, John Kurpetski (Patricia) of Riverhead; two daughters, Keri Kurpetski (Terre Buffington) and Holly Harris (Mark); his two granddaughters, Aston and Eden Harris, who reside in Florida; sisters-in-law Alice (Tony) Tatkis of West Virginia and Elizabeth “Tippy” Macksel of Riverhead; brother-in-law Dave (Lynn) Berezny of Riverhead; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services were held Jan. 16 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, followed by interment Jan. 17, with full military services, at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

A special thank-you goes out to the Patriot Riders; Father Bohdan Hedz of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church of Riverhead; the two Marines who folded the flag, the Marine bugler and the six pallbearers; and the Riverhead Elks, Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion for their services.

Your quirkiness and sense of humor, Tom, will always be cherished, for there will never be another like you. May you rest in peace, my love.

