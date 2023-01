Former South Jamesport resident Louis J. Sapienza of East Hampton died Jan. 8, 2023, at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. He was 70.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Jan. 12, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Yardley & Pino Funeral Home in East Hampton. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Jamesport Cemetery.