Emma R. Dolson of Southold died on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. She was 82 years old.

Emma was born on April 27, 1940, in New York City, N.Y., to Mary Ann (Candello) and Peter J. Ruggiero. She was one of three children. After graduating from high school, Emma went on to attend college at Adelphi University. On Nov. 29, 1958, she married Elmer H. “Duke” Dolson and together they had four children.

Prior to living in Southold for the past 29 years, she resided in Selden, N.Y., from 1964 to 1994. She was affiliated with Professional Insurance Agents and was a public accountant. She worked as a self-employed insurance agent for Dolson Insurance out of Centereach, N.Y. She was also a member of the St. Patrick’s R.C. Church choir in Southold.

She was predeceased by her husband, Elmer; son Richard P. Dolson; and grandson Jason McNally. Emma is survived by her children Cathleen H. Dolson (Frank Basile) of Southold, Susan Glasser (John) of Jamesport and John A. Dolson (Carolyn) of New Bern, N.C.; and grandchildren Lisa M. McNally, Nicole A. Prizzi, Craig Dolson Basile, Deonna Marie Dolson-Cohen, Timothy Dolson and Thomas Dolson.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Following visiting hours, the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

