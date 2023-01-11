Charles Saperstein of Wading River died on Jan. 10, 2023, after a yearlong battle with brain cancer.

He was born on June 5, 1962, to Shirley (Gerber) and Harold Saperstein. He graduated from Riverhead High School and went on to study electrical engineering and also achieved a degree in computer sciences. He did electrical work on the aircraft at Grumman Aerospace; when they closed he continued his career at Hauppauge Computer Works and then at Data Device Corp until August 2021, when he resigned to care for his wife, who was ill.

Charlie was predeceased by his mother, Shirley Saperstein; stepmother Marian Saperstein; and his wife, Linda Kaczmarczyk. He is survived by his father; stepbrothers Rick (Linda) and Steve; his brother, Billy, of Virginia; stepsister Karen (Kevin); nephews Joshua and Brian; and nieces Danielle, Lisa, Amy, Becky and Lauren.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River. A memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Wading River Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 110 Bi-County Blvd., Suite 114, Farmingdale, NY 11735; or Power and Dominion Ministries Inc., 152 Lakeshore Drive, Melbourne, FL 32901.

