Flanders resident Edward Truskoski, formerly of Riverhead, died at home Jan. 8, 2023. He was 70.

He was born in Riverhead Oct. 17, 1952, to Helen (Kosciuszko) and Edward Truskoski.

He worked as a union carpenter.

Mr. Truskoski is survived by his wife, Alexandria (née Lopez); daughters Jennifer and Pam; grandchildren Michael, Leah and Justin; and great-grandchildren Jaxson, Chase, Andrew, Wyatt, Lucas and Capri.

A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m. at the Flanders Men’s Club.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home of Riverhead assisted the family.

