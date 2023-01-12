Alvin Lenard Pace

Alvin Lenard Pace was born to Lillian Mason and Bertis Pace of Brooklyn, N.Y., on Dec. 10, 1930. Affectionately known as “Beeba,” Alvin peacefully passed away on Jan. 10, 2023, at the age of 92.

Being the oldest sibling of 11, he attended the Mattituck-Cutchogue school district before finding employment as a deckhand for Sea Coast Oyster Company.

In 1951, he decided to serve his country by enlisting in the U.S. Army. Shortly thereafter, in 1952, he married his longtime sweetheart, Addie Howard of Greenport, and raised a daughter, Charlotte, in Peconic, N.Y.

Upon returning home from the military, Alvin worked for Vail Brothers in Peconic. He did this until there was enough money saved to open his own business, Pace Auto Shop, right next door. He remained the proprietor for 20 years, before retiring.

The rest of Alvin’s life was spent being the glue of his family, proudly taking care of his own lawn (even in his old age) and doting on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Alvin’s legacy continues through his loving daughter, Charlotte Pace Spano, and son-in-law, Anthony Spano; his brothers Gary and Terry (Tracy); his sisters Lorraine (Bob), Beatrice and Joan (Forrest); all of his grandchildren, Nicole Miller, Dr. Monica Miller and Jacqueline Hubbard; and great-grandchildren, Mecca, Majesty, Freedom, Adam Jr., Honesty, and Jocelyn. He also leaves behind his loving dog, Benji.

He was predeceased by his wife, Addie; brothers Joe, Ronnie, Roy and George; and sister Judy.

Viewing services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 11 a.m. to noon at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Homegoing services will immediately follow. Interment, with U.S. Army honors, will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Southold Fire Department.

