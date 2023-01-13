Blotters: Hundreds in counterfeit bills used at convenience store, Man arrested for DWI after crash

• Two men used $300 worth of counterfeit $10 bills to purchase items at Walgreens in Wading River Tuesday night.

• Southampton Town police arrested a 28-year-old Riverhead man for driving while intoxicated after a two-car crash at the intersection of State Route 24 and County Route 105 last Friday.

According to police, Rebin Chocon-Hernandez rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped at a red light heading eastbound around 10 p.m. and was found to be intoxicated.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, reports said. No injuries were reported in the crash.

• A number of bags were stolen from the Michael Kors store at Tanger Outlets last Wednesday. The suspects fled in a silver Hyundai sedan, according to police. The estimated value of the bags were not available.

• A Riverside Drive resident told police on Jan. 5 that someone had removed $15,200 from their bank account.

Additional information was not available.

• A 43-year-old Riverhead man was arrested for driving with a suspended license after his vehicle caught fire along County Road 39 last week.

Reports said the fire was first reported shortly after 10 a.m. and the driver, Shawn Wanat, told police that he had a mechanical malfunction in that the oil fill cap was missing and began smoking before catching fire.

Police said DMV records indicated his license was suspended in September and he was arrested for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and released on an appearance ticket.

• Police arrested a 19-year-old Greenport man for driving while ability impaired in Flanders early Sunday morning.

Police stopped Jeyson Calate-Dubon along Flanders Road around 1:18 a.m. after witnessing him veer over the white fog line three times and documented the odor of alcohol during an interview.

He was arrested and charged with several violations, including driving while ability impaired by the consumption of alcohol, according to reports. He was released on an appearance ticket.

• A Coram man was cited for a forged inspection sticker during a traffic stop on Osborn Avenue in Riverhead last Thursday afternoon.

Southampton police stopped Samuel Rodezno around 4:30 p.m. and discovered that he intentionally transferred a vehicle inspection sticker from another vehicle to the one he was operating to avoid inspection.

He was placed under arrest for displaying a forged certificate without inspection and released on an appearance ticket.

• Elsa Razana-Saban, 25, of Flanders was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle during a traffic stop on Polk Street last Tuesday afternoon.

• Police arrested 50-year-old Riverhead man for driving with a suspended license in Flanders last Wednesday afternoon.

According to a police report, an officer received an alert from a stationary license plate reader that a vehicle was operating in the area of Royal Avenue with a suspended registration.

During an ensuing traffic stop, police discovered that the vehicle’s registration was suspended in September over an insurance issue. Troy Reynolds was arrested and released on appearance tickets, officials said.

• Anthony Giello, 55, of Riverhead, was arrested for petit larceny on Route 58 at about 1 a.m., on Jan.1 at Glenwood Village, according to police. He also was arrested for three-degree assault, according to police.

Additional information was not available.

• Roy Jones, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny last Thursday afternoon at police headquarters.

• Nicholas Fisher, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny following his arrest at police headquarters last Wednesday.

• William Hillen, age and address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal posession of a controlled substance just after midnight Jan. 5 on Center Drive.

• Laura Santiago, age and address unavailable, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with seventh-degree criminal possible of a controlled substance, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.