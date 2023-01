Southampton resident Dorothea F. Dabney, formerly of Riverhead, died Jan. 6, 2023. She was 99.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Jan. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral home in Riverhead, where a funeral service will also take place. Interment will take place at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Calverton National Cemetery.

A complete obituary will follow.