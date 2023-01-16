Daily Update: Judge rules in favor of Oak Hills residents, Changes coming to police department’s crime reporting method

Residents in the Oak Hills neighborhood in Baiting Hollow argued in court that they are entitled to town highway department services. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

In court ruling, judge sides with Oak Hills residents

Police chief: Crime statistics may rise under new reporting system

Editorial: Progress is made toward preserving Plum Island

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

With a big win, Southold boys basketball remembers their friend Dylan Newman

Southold Town to consider a 12-month moratorium on Battery Energy Storage Facilities

Southold Blotter: DWI arrest in Cutchogue, $2,000 reported stolen from Mattituck office

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Suffolk Closeup: The shameful saga of Santos

Sylvester Manor secures $500K grant: State funds to enable exterior restoration

Making the connection: Bringing seniors together is Senior Center manager’s mission

To the Manor born: Slavery on Shelter Island, a story that’s not hidden away

Where in the World? Your friends and neighbors on the go in Spain

NORTHFORKER

Island Snow Bus transports skiers from Tanger to ski resorts

One Minute on the North Fork: Adult Skate Night at the GDC Roller Skate Rink

Hunker down with these book recs from local bibliophiles

SOUTHFORKER

Ready, set, run: A Hamptons expert gives the route to your perfect running routine

8 winning spots to run in the Hamptons

For your locavore pup, Bridgehampton’s Dog & Co. has you covered

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 29.