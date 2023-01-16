Daily Update: Judge rules in favor of Oak Hills residents, Changes coming to police department’s crime reporting method
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
In court ruling, judge sides with Oak Hills residents
Police chief: Crime statistics may rise under new reporting system
Editorial: Progress is made toward preserving Plum Island
With a big win, Southold boys basketball remembers their friend Dylan Newman
Southold Town to consider a 12-month moratorium on Battery Energy Storage Facilities
Southold Blotter: DWI arrest in Cutchogue, $2,000 reported stolen from Mattituck office
Suffolk Closeup: The shameful saga of Santos
Sylvester Manor secures $500K grant: State funds to enable exterior restoration
Making the connection: Bringing seniors together is Senior Center manager’s mission
To the Manor born: Slavery on Shelter Island, a story that’s not hidden away
Where in the World? Your friends and neighbors on the go in Spain
Island Snow Bus transports skiers from Tanger to ski resorts
One Minute on the North Fork: Adult Skate Night at the GDC Roller Skate Rink
Hunker down with these book recs from local bibliophiles
Ready, set, run: A Hamptons expert gives the route to your perfect running routine
8 winning spots to run in the Hamptons
For your locavore pup, Bridgehampton’s Dog & Co. has you covered
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 29.