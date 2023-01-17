Daily Update: School district analysis reveals staffing issues in transportation department

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Report: School district transportation department ‘significantly understaffed’

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Riverhead pastor issues call to action

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Housing commission seeks residents’ input on affordable housing plan

Freedom rings out at Southold’s MLK Day celebration

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Charity’s Column: Lost and found

Islanders on Martin Luther King’s ‘I Have A Dream’ speech

Ram’s Head Inn dock discussion postponed

NORTHFORKER

Luna Grace Boutique opens in Wading River

SOUTHFORKER

New Kidd on the Block: Kidd Squid Brewing brings suds to Sag

A Brewing scene ferments on the South Fork

WEATHER

It will be partly cloudy today with a high temperature near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 40 percent chance for showers after 4 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 35.