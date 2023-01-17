Mary Lou Northridge

Mary Lou Northridge of Mattituck, N.Y., went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 9, 2023. She was born in Fairfield, Iowa, on June 9, 1935, to Lloyd and Bernice Bottorff. She was 87.

On Oct. 3, 1946, she accepted Christ as her Savior in a one-room schoolhouse, where she used to ride her pony, Dandy, to school.

Mary Lou attended Iowa State Teachers College. She went on to teach home economics in Plainfield and Muscatine, Iowa, and later accepted a teaching position in Riverhead, N.Y., and finished her career in Mattituck, teaching there for 19 years.

Mary Lou met the love of her life, Millard A. Northridge III, on a blind date orchestrated by Millard’s brother, William J. Northridge. They were married on Nov. 3, 1963, and had been blessed with 59 years of marriage.

Mary Lou used her many talents to serve the Lord. She taught Sunday School, youth groups and women’s classes; she even directed, taught and led music at vacation Bible school and church plays. Mary Lou loved music; she played the piano and accordion and sang. She enjoyed being a snowbird, traveling all over the world, camping, playing tennis, water skiing, sewing, making crafts and working outside.

Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Millard; her daughter, Kelly L. Krudop, and son-in-law, Robert H. Krudop; her grandchildren, Dr. Robert D. Krudop of Deland, Fla., and Julie R. Krudop of Mattituck; and her sister, Marcia S. Poston of Johnston, Iowa.

The family received visitors Jan. 12 at Community Baptist Church in Riverhead, and held a funeral service Jan. 13 at Community Baptist Church, with Pastor Andrew Montoro officiating. Burial took place at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Mary Lou’s honor may be made to Community Baptist Church.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

