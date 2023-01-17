Lars Torkelsen

Lars Torkelsen of Riverhead passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 7, 2023, at the age of 92.

He was born on Sept. 18, 1930, in Norway to Torkel Larsen and Lea Fladstad. On Nov. 10, 1951, he married Astri Andersen in Brooklyn and together they made their home in Huntington for many years. They moved to Southold, where they lived for 25 years before moving to Riverhead 11 years ago.

Lars was a builder for 40 years and a member of the Sons of Norway, Gideons and Mattituck Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder.

Surviving are his wife, Astri; children Lillian Carey of Riverhead and Tor Torkelsen of Southold; and grandchildren, Kristin Torkelsen, Peter Torkelsen, Josef Torkelsen, Christopher Carey, Melissa Carey, Kevin Carey, Daria Okrasinski and Kerri Rodney. He was predeceased by a daughter, Betty Torkelsen, and a brother, Hans Fladstad.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Mattituck Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. James Cubie officiating. Interment will follow at Southold Presbyterian Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.