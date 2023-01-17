Flanders resident Gilmon Joseph “Buddy” Gagnon Jr. passed away in his sleep on Jan. 14, 2023. After a long battle with cancer, he is finally at peace and free of pain.

He was an active member of Flanders Fire Department. He worked his way up to chief and was highly respected. He was also on Patchogue’s Forty Thieves drill team before moving to Flanders.

He definitely was a man of his word. He was a stubborn man at times, but was always there when you needed him. Buddy will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. Sadly, this world lost a great man.

Predeceased by his parents, Bonnie Gagnon and Gilmon Joseph Gagnon Sr., and his sister Grayce “Sissy” Amato, he is survived by his wife of 45 years, Deborah Gagnon; his children, Stacey, Malissa and Gilmon III (Susan); his grandchildren, Alexis, Cobey, Bonnie, Clara, Sophia and Joseph; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Laurel (Jimmy) and Donna; his brother, Joey; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Jan. 20, from 2 to 4:30 and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a firematic service will be held at 7:30 p.m. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, followed by private cremation.

