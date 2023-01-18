Daisy Meier

Daisy Meier of Wading River, age 92, passed away on Jan. 15, 2023.

She was the beloved mother of Robert, Richard, Fred, Deborah Meert and Linda Krajewski; loving grandmother of 14; and cherished great-grandmother of eight.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Jan. 22, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church in Wading River. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.