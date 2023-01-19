Longtime Mattituck resident Dorothy Helen Farnbach died on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. She was 92 years old.

Dorothy was born March 24, 1930, in Forest Hills, N.Y., to Helga C. (Pearson) and Carl A. Ogren. She graduated from Forest Hills High School.

On Dec. 30, 1951 in Forest Hills, she married the love of her life, James M. Farnbach, and together they had three children. She was a member of Mattituck Presbyterian Church.

Predeceased by her husband, James, she is survived by her children, Susan Cebulski (David) of Shepherdstown, W.V., Arthur Randy Farnbach (Colleen) of Mount Sinai, N.Y., and Paul Farnbach (Lilia) of Martinsburg, W.V.; grandchildren Sarah Cebulski, Laura Cebulski, Amielyn Rine, Kelly Ann Sharp, Amanda Farnbach, Mary Margaret Farnbach, Marina O’Reilly, Sarah Farnbach, PJ Farnbach and Emma Farnbach; and great-grandchildren Jacob Rine, Stephen Sharp, Calvin Sharp, Hunter Putra, Hunter O’Reilly and Keira O’Reilly.

The family received visitors Jan. 17 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Interment will take place at Pinelawn Memorial Park, where Dorothy will be laid to rest with her husband, James M. Farnbach. A memorial service will take place at a later date at Mattituck Presbyterian Church.

Memorial donations may be made to American Heart Association.

This is a paid notice.