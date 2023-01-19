Screenshot

David M. Boscola passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Stony Brook University Hospital after complications from pneumonia. He was 42 years old.

David grew up in Mattituck and graduated from Mattituck High School in 1998.

A lifelong boater, David grew up in the family boat business. He began boating his Avon raft in Mattituck Creek in kindergarten and worked his way up from there to a beautiful Bertram. His appreciation for all things mechanical also fueled his love of classic cars.

He loved life and his family very much. He enjoyed traveling and recently traveled to Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Texas. For the past two winters he lived in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and visited Sanibel and Key West. The highlight of his travels though was a family trip to Venice, Italy.

He is survived by his parents, David and Donna Boscola; his brother, Stephen (Sara), and his niece, Nina. He is also survived by his grandparents and his aunts Paula, Anne and Sally.

Viewing and funeral services will be private. DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.