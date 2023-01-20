Police Blotters: Two women arrested for drug possession on West Main Street

A Riverhead police cruiser at the department’s headquarters on Howell Avenue. (Credit: Lilly Parnell)

Two women were arrested on drug possession charges, according to Riverhead Town Police. Shawanna James and Mary Mastellone, ages and addresses unavailable, were arrested on West Main Street and charged with 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia last Thursday morning.

The two were brought to police headquarters, processed and released on an appearance ticket.

• A juvenile was arrested last Tuesday afternoon by police at Tractor Supply on Route 25 and charged with grand larceny, according to police. Grand larceny occurs with thefts of more than $1,000. Additional information was not available.

• An unknown person stole an anchor from the beach on Meeting House Creek Road Friday afternoon. The value of the anchor was $150, according to police.

• Gelber Lopez-Perez, 22, address unavailable, was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and various vehicle and traffic law violations last Wednesday night on Old Country Road in Riverhead, according to police.

• David Przestzelski, name and address unavailable, was arrested and charged with third degree assault on Parkway Street in Riverhead Friday Morning. Additional information was not available.

• Carlos Flores, age and address unavailable, was arrested on a petit larceny charge at Stop & Shop on Route 58 Friday afternoon, according to police.

• Nicholas Azzara, 27, address unavailable, was arrested for petit larceny Friday on Griffing Avenue. He was processed and released on a desk appearance ticket, according to police.

Southampton Town police arrested a 35-year-old Mastic woman who assaulted a clerk during a gas station robbery in Riverside on Friday.

According to police, Janelle Edwards slapped and kicked a clerk at the 76 Gas Station on Peconic Ave. after she was confronted for stealing merchandise. She then grabbed New York State Lotto scratch-off tickets and fled the area before she was apprehended by Riverhead police at the Riverhead train station.

She was charged with second-degree robbery, third-degree assault and petit larceny, officials said.

The clerk was transported to Peconic bay Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

• Police arrested a 24-year-old Riverhead man on a felony assault charge following an altercation with a relative on Saturday.

Officials said they received a 911 call around 7:41 p.m. that a 21-yearold man was a victim of violence and first responders discovered he had suffered a puncture wound from a metal object and blunt force trauma.

Police discovered that the 911 caller, Francisco Hernandez-Urizar, was the perpetrator and related to the victim. The men had reportedly gotten into a verbal altercation that escalated with Mr. Hernandez-Urizar assaulting the younger victim with a weapon.

He was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to police reports.

• Philip Kulina, 52, of Miller Place, was arrested during a traffic stop in Riverside Saturday after he was found driving with a revoked license.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated operation of a motor vehicle and released on an appearance ticket, officials said.

• A 43-year-old Flanders man was arrested for driving

with a suspended license after a traffic stop along Flanders Road last Tuesday night.

According to a police report, Jose Garcia Domingu was stopped for having a front driver’s side headlight out and failing to signal during a turn around 9:20 p.m.

Further investigation revealed that his license was suspended in April 2022 and was driving a 2013 BMW that had switched license plates, an expired inspection, no insurance or registration.

He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and several violations and released on an appearance ticket, reports said.

• Douglas Palacios, 35, of Flanders, was arrested and charged with trespassing at a location along Flanders Road last Tuesday night after violating an active notice of trespass agreement, police said. Palacios was released on an appearance ticket.

• A 19-year-old from Hampton Bays was stopped for speeding on Nugent Drive in Riverside on Monday and arrested after he was found to be driving with a suspended license. Jesse Riscen was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and released on an appearance ticket, according to a police report.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.