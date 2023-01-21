Riverhead resident Raymond Mayo died Jan. 12, 2023, He was 78.

He was the beloved husband to Sarah (Brown) Mayo; loving father to Mary Thomas and Dennis Mayo; devoted grandfather to Jason Jurod Thomas; and great-grandfather to Imani Thomas.

Raymond spent many years as an automotive technician working at Eagle Chevy in Riverhead.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 2 to 4:30 and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A prayer service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the funeral home, with Pastor George Dupree of Living Water Full Gospel Church officiating. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Raymond’s name.

