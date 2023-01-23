Daily Update: Riverhead hires consultants to study battery energy storage, Five inducted into Greenport Hall of Fame
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town Board hires consultants to study battery energy storage for $10,000
Editorial: Questions arise over battery energy storage systems
Police Blotters: Two women arrested for drug possession on West Main Street
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Five inducted into Greenport High School’s Hall of Fame
Boys Basketball: Turnovers prove costly as Smithtown Christian tops Greenport
Blotter: Man seriously injured after collision with tractor trailer in Mattituck
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
School Superintendent apologizes, controversial program is canned
102 recipients to benefit from Island blood drive
Paw Print: The World of Peter Waldner: Jan 21, 2023
Going bats: Animal Control Officer Zahler rescues the critters
Three incumbents, one newcomer elected to Library Board
Shelter Island High School student’s appeal could spark an Island soccer team
NORTHFORKER
Long Island Restaurant Week: A guide to prix fixe specials on the East End
Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.’s annual North Fork Chili Cook-Off returns Feb. 5
One Minute on the North Fork: Golden Hour at Indian Island County Park
These homes for sale on the North Fork will keep you warm all winter
SOUTHFORKER
Here’s to me: Solo, sewn-up or split, this new bubbly is all about celebrating life