Robert ‘Bob’ Douglas Stakey Sr.

Riverhead native Robert “Bob” Douglas Stakey Sr., of Newburg, W.V., died Jan. 10, 2023, at his residence. He was 85.

Mr. Stakey was born Dec. 7, 1937, in Riverhead to Idabelle (Liedlick) and August Stakey Jr. He graduated from Riverhead High School and attended two years of college. He served in the United States Navy.

Mr. Stakey was self-employed and worked as a contractor before retiring. Family said he enjoyed farming and gardening.

He was predeceased by his son Curt Stakey; a brother, August Stakey III; and his former wife, Kathleen DiMauro Stakey. He is survived by five children, Denise Tucker, of Kentucky, Lisa Stakey of Nevada, Joleen Uhlig of Connecticut, Raeann Stakey of Newburg and Robert Stakey Jr. of Connecticut; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; his brother Harold Stakey; and two sisters, Shirley Vanderoef and Katherine Stakey.

Arrangements were handled by Bolyard Funeral Home and Crematory in Newburg.