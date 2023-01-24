Daily Update: Man sentenced for murder of ‘romantic rival,’ Town eyes water conservation rules
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Hampton Bays man sentenced in 2020 slaying of ‘romantic rival’
Town eyes water conservation plan; hearing set for Feb. 7
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Second annual WinterFest returns to Southold on Feb. 18
20-acre hops farm in Mattituck hits the market for $1M
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Island profile | Dan Rasmussen, Shelter Island’s new Fire Department chief
Shelter Island kids say, ‘This is how we roll’
NORTHFORKER
Introducing Fyr and Salt: The North Fork’s latest private dining and catering business
North Fork Dream Home: Contemporary with views galore on Mattituck Inlet
SOUTHFORKER
7 must-try dishes for Winter Restaurant Week in the Hamptons
Calling all actors! Audition for the 2023 Bay Street Theater Mainstage Season