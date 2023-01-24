Daily Update: Man sentenced for murder of ‘romantic rival,’ Town eyes water conservation rules

Alcides Lopez Cambara was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of 34-year-old Marco Grisales. (Courtesy photo)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Hampton Bays man sentenced in 2020 slaying of ‘romantic rival’

Town eyes water conservation plan; hearing set for Feb. 7

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Second annual WinterFest returns to Southold on Feb. 18

20-acre hops farm in Mattituck hits the market for $1M

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Island profile | Dan Rasmussen, Shelter Island’s new Fire Department chief

Shelter Island kids say, ‘This is how we roll’

NORTHFORKER

Introducing Fyr and Salt: The North Fork’s latest private dining and catering business

North Fork Dream Home: Contemporary with views galore on Mattituck Inlet

SOUTHFORKER

7 must-try dishes for Winter Restaurant Week in the Hamptons

Calling all actors! Audition for the 2023 Bay Street Theater Mainstage Season