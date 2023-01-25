Wesley Dean Ackley

Wesley Dean Ackley of Baiting Hollow passed away at the age of 27 on Jan. 24, 2023.

He was an avid and passionate skateboarder who leaves behind his loving parents, Shawn and Christine Ackley, and his loving brother, Jake Ackley.

Wes was born on May 22, 1995, to Shawn and Christine Ackley. After Wes graduated from Riverhead High School he went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from New York City College of Technology in human services and then worked for Acacia Health Network in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Wes was a strong advocate for the Riverhead Skate Park and had a passion that never wavered. His kind heart and strength will live on in our memory forever.

Services are to be determined.

