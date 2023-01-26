Suffolk Cement seeks over $19M for 32.6 acres at its site in Calverton

Suffolk Cement is selling 30 acres of its land in Calverton. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Suffolk Cement Products Inc., which has operated in Calverton for more than 90 years, has put 32.6 acres of its property there on the market at an asking price of $19,560,000.

The listing on Town & Country Real Estate and other real estate sites, said two lots are available, one consisting of 24.6 acres and another of just eight acres.

A listing on LoopNet, a commercial property website said the lots can be sold separately for $600,000 per acre. The land is zoned Industrial A, which permits uses such as warehouses, lumberyards, auto repair shops and farms.

All of the related advertisements stress the following: “Suffolk Cement is not leaving the premises, but is consolidating its operations on an additional 10 acres they own to the rear of the property. Suffolk Cement is not for sale. Suffolk Cement will continue to operate as it has for the last 90 years.”

Mark Lohr, who heads the company, did not respond to a request for comment..

The deal is being handled by real estate salesperson Bradford “BB” King, who has an office in Southampton and who also did not respond to a request for a comment.

The LoopNet listing said the cement tower on the property will be demolished and the majority of Suffolk Cement’s operations will continue under one roof.

“We will consider divisions where lots could be sold separately,” that listing states.

The Calverton area has been under intense development pressure in recent years as the proposed location for numerous new warehouse and logistics operations facilities.

The Riverhead Town planning department currently lists 11 proposals pending in the Industrial A, B, or C zoning categories. To date, these have generated $262,997 in application and consulting fees, according to town officials.

That total does do not include fees related to proposed solar projects, officials said.