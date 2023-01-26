Daily Update: Riverhead cheerleaders fundraising for national competition, Suffolk Cement property listed for $19M
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead cheerleaders fundraising for trip to nationals in Orlando
Suffolk Cement seeks over $19M for 32.6 acres at its site in Calverton
Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 26, 2023
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Following her dream: Southold senior accepted at one of the country’s top dance schools
Vandenburgh: BID should have input in SEQRA review of village moratorium
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, Jan. 26, 2023
Shelter Island boys basketball team, taking losses but showing fight as the season progresses
Jake Card part of pro-am winning team
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Northforker’s wellness issue is now on newsstands
Amid rising grocery store prices, shoppers turn to local farmers for eggs
SOUTHFORKER
Cook this now: Artist Dan Rizzie’s Roast Chicken
WEATHER
It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds move in this evening and the low tonight will be around 29.