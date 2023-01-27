Celebrating Times Review Media Group’s People of the Year

The News-Review’s People of the Year were honored at a ceremony on Jan. 26. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Times Review Media Group honored its 2021 and 2022 People of the Year Thursday night.

Chosen by the editors of the Riverhead News-Review, The Suffolk Times, Shelter Island Reporter and Northforker, the honorees were each presented with their award during a cocktail reception at The Vineyards at Aquebogue in a return to pre-pandemic tradition.

The annual awards, which have been handed out since 1987, are given to leaders in local public and community service, education, business and sports.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

CHRIS FRANCESCANI PHOTOS

2022 Person of the Year: The Rev. Bohdan Hedz

2021 Person of the Year: Anthony Harris

2022 Community Leader of the Year: Marylin Banks-Winter

2021 Community Leader of the Year: Kelly McClinchy

2022 Educator of the Year: Rose Horton

2021 Educators of the Year: Dena Tishim and Laura Nitti

2022 Sports Person of the Year: Bob Finan

2021 Sportsperson of the Year: The Riverhead athlete

2022 Public Servants of the Year: Steve Shauger & Kristy Verity

2021 Public Servant of the Year: Dawn Thomas

2022 Business of the Year : The Suffolk

2021 Businesspeople of the Year: John and Otto Wittmeier

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

CHRIS FRANCESCANI PHOTOS

2022 Person of the Year: Erica Steindl

2021 Person of the Year: Gabby Stroup

2022 Community Leader of the Year: Rena Wilhelm

2021 Community Leader of the Year: Rev. Natalie Wimberly

2022 Educator of the Year: Cindy Goldsmith-Agosta

2021 Educator of the Year: Melanie Douglass

2022 Sports Person of the Year: Jovan Booker

2021 Sportsperson of the Year: Dylan Newman

2022 Public Servant of the Year: Carolyn Peabody

2021 Public Servant of the Year: Charles Sanders

2022 Businessperson of the Year: Fred Schultz

2021 Businessperson of the Year: Paul Romanelli

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

CHRIS FRANCESCANI PHOTOS

2022 Person of the Year: Lisa Shaw

2021 Person of the Year: Laurie Fanelli

2020 Person of the Year: Brett Surerus

NORTHFORKER

CHRIS FRANCESCANI PHOTO

2022 northforker Person of the Year: Ian Wile

2021 northforker Person of the Year: Stacey Soloviev