Riverhead resident Joan K. Brown died Jan. 27, 2023, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care. She was 86.

Born Nov. 12, 1936, in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of Robert and Helen (Durkin) Kotch.

Ms. Brown worked as a court officer at Suffolk County Supreme Court in Riverhead. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.

She is survived by her children, Robert J. Brown, Teri Losee (Russell) and Jeffery Brown (Judy Guerin); two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Jan. 30, from 2 to 4:30 and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at East Marion Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.