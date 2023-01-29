Riverhead resident Virginia A. Purcell died Jan. 25, 2023, at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Riverhead. She was 95.

Born Feb. 17, 1927, in Greenport, she was the daughter of Sarah (Franklin) and Joseph Raynor.

Ms. Purcell worked in electronics as a board maker at Hazeltine in Riverhead.

Predeceased by her husband, Edward, in 1997, she is survived by her sons, Edward L. Purcell Jr. and Patrick Purcell (Julie); six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Jan. 29, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, with a funeral service at 8 p.m.

Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

