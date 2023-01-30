Lifelong Riverhead resident Hattie A. Turner died Jan. 27, 2023, at her residence. She was 89.

Born Sept. 14, 1933, in Riverhead, she was the daughter of Clarence and Vernice Mayo.

Ms. Turner attended Riverhead High School. She was a homemaker.

She was predeceased by her husband, “Sonny” Walker Turner, in 2014, and her siblings, Clarence Jr., Augustine, Shirley and Raymond. She is survived by her sons, Michael and Brian, both of Riverhead; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are to be private. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.