Daily Update: Parents file suit over school mask mandate, Paintball may be coming to Calverton

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Parents suing Riverhead school district over pandemic-era mask mandate

Town Board signals support for new paintball facility in Enterprise Park at Calverton

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

North Fork Polar Bear plunge raises more than $50,000 for CAST

Decreasing enrollment prompts North Fork school districts to expand shared services agreement

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Island girls track team send three to county championships

Winning team at library’s trivia contest

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork this February

North Fork Dream Home: Slice of serenity on Goose Creek

SOUTHFORKER

What drives SAC’s new Executive Director, Christina Mossaides Strassfield? Art and community

What off-season? Winter in Sag Harbor is a whale of fun

WEATHER

There’s a slight chance for rain and snow showers before 7 a.m. today. Otherwise, partly sunny skies are forecast with a high near 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 21.

