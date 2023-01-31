Daily Update: Parents file suit over school mask mandate, Paintball may be coming to Calverton
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Parents suing Riverhead school district over pandemic-era mask mandate
Town Board signals support for new paintball facility in Enterprise Park at Calverton
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
North Fork Polar Bear plunge raises more than $50,000 for CAST
Decreasing enrollment prompts North Fork school districts to expand shared services agreement
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Island girls track team send three to county championships
Winning team at library’s trivia contest
NORTHFORKER
10 things to do on the North Fork this February
North Fork Dream Home: Slice of serenity on Goose Creek
SOUTHFORKER
What drives SAC’s new Executive Director, Christina Mossaides Strassfield? Art and community
What off-season? Winter in Sag Harbor is a whale of fun
WEATHER
There’s a slight chance for rain and snow showers before 7 a.m. today. Otherwise, partly sunny skies are forecast with a high near 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 21.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.