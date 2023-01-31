Marjorie Louise Christianson

Marjorie Louise Christianson of Kennett Square, Pa., formerly of Southold, died on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. She was 99 years old.

Marjorie was born on Oct. 5, 1923, in Plainfield, N.J., to Ellyn (Swanson) and Ernest Hellstrom. She attended Cove School in Oyster Bay, N.Y., and graduated from Oyster Bay High School with the class of 1940. After high school, she attended Upsala College from 1940 to 1943, with courses in sociology, psychology and sciences, after which she attended St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing from 1943 to 1945.

On Feb. 4, 1945, Marjorie married the love of her life, Carl A. Christianson, at Christ Church in Oyster Bay. Together they had four children, eventually making their home in Southold.

She was a member of Southold Homemakers, Christian Women’s Club, Women’s Society of Christian Service of Southold United Methodist Church, Peconic Bay Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America and the Cove School. During her career, she managed a retail store, worked as a physics scanner for Brookhaven National Laboratory and worked as a nurse’s aide at Eastern Long Island Hospital. In her free time, she enjoyed knitting, sewing, cooking, sailing, boating and music. Most of all, she loved family.

She was predeceased by her husband, Carl; her son Carl; and grandson Damon. She is survived by her children Robert (Joan), of Greenville, N.C., Thomas (Beverly), of New Suffolk, N.Y., and Ernest (Kathy), of Essex Junction, Vt.; grandchildren Andrew, Arthur, Heidi, David, Shawn and Kyle; great-grandchildren Bethany, Natalie, Carl, Oscar, Margaret, Brandon and Tallin; and daughter-in-law Michaela of Woodland Park, Colo.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Feb. 4, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, with funeral services at 12:30 p.m., also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Southold Presbyterian Cemetery.

