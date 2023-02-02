Danny Drobny of Riverhead passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore. He was 57 years old.

Danny was born on Aug. 12, 1965, at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport to Stephen and Florence Drobny. He and his four older brothers grew up on the North Fork. Danny had an incredible zest for life and loved people. His charismatic personality and sense of humor made him friends everywhere he went. He was a go-getter and hard worker, with an impeccable attention to detail. These qualities proved him successful in his work. After high school, he started his own business, Special Touch-Auto Clean aka Danny’s Auto Detailing, serving clients on both the North and South forks. He also worked as night custodian at Schmidt’s Market in Southampton.

Danny was very proud of his Polish heritage. Last summer, he volunteered untold hours to beautify the outside of Riverhead Polish Hall in preparation for the Polish Festival.

Danny enjoyed NASCAR, bike riding, boating, classic and antique cars, collectibles, yard sales and estate sales. He had a gift for transforming the landscapes of wherever he lived into gardens of beauty.

Danny was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his four brothers, Stephen (Susan), Eddie (Maryann), Frank (Colleen) and Michael (Claudia); along with his nephews and nieces Greg, Jennifer, Megan, Matthew, Liam and Isabella; and great-niece Ella. Danny will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Feb. 5, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Monday, Feb. 6, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery.

