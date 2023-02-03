Boys Basketball: Heartbreaker in Riverhead as Waves fall in overtime

Amari Funn attempts a floater from inside the paint during Thursday night’s game. (Credit: Bill Landon)

After forcing extra time by scoring six unanswered points in the last 40 seconds, Riverhead’s Blue Waves had a chance to finally win Thursday night’s basketball game in overtime.

With 5.7 seconds remaining on the overtime clock, Riverhead trailed Longwood, 81-80. The stage was set for the perfect moment.

The ball came in to Riverhead’s Amari Funn, who sprinted down the court, cut through the defense into the paint and let a teardrop layup fall off his fingertips. The ball went around the rim and missed. Under all the commotion in the paint, Connor Levasseur corralled the rebound and quickly tried to put it in the basket but it didn’t fall. A back-and-forth game was finally over. Riverhead, in front of their home crowd, lost to the Longwood Lions, 81-80.

“I thought I got fouled there,” Funn said afterwards of the game’s final moments. “I felt it on my arm. My emotions are definitely all over the place right now.”

Connor Levasseur takes flight from the paint for the Blue Waves in a home game against Longwood. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Riverhead junior Amari Funn scores from the paint for the Blue Waves at home against Longwood. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Malaki Bullock scores from down low for the Blue Waves in a home game against Longwood. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Riverhead junior Amari Funn battles from the paint for the Blue Waves at home against Longwood. (Credit: Bill Landon)

John Booker fights his way to the rim for the Blue Waves in a home game against Longwood. (Credit: Bill Landon)

AJ Austin lays up for two for Riverhead in a home game against Longwood. (Credit: Bill Landon)

AJ Austin lays up for two for the Blue Waves in a home game against Longwood. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Riverhead junior Amari Funn lays up for two for the Blue Waves in a home game against Longwood. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Riverhead head coach Elwood Lamb said the referees “called a good game.

“It could have been a foul but you can’t call a foul there at the end of the game. I don’t blame the referees.”

It was an unfortunate end to a game that saw Riverhead claw its way back into the lead after falling behind by 12 points in the first quarter. The Blue Waves dominated the second quarter, forcing Longwood (3-11 Division II, 4-14 Overall) into eight turnovers and cutting the 12 point lead down to just three.

“We got off to a slow start in the first quarter,” Lamb said. “They came out a lot quicker and ready to play.”

Riverhead (4-10 Division II, 4-14 Overall) was without Funn and John Booker to start the game. Both players have been mainstays in the starting lineup for the entire season.

“It was a team thing,” Lamb said. “Not going to comment further on that. Maybe if they played, we wouldn’t have fallen that far behind.”

Funn and Booker were dominant for the rest of the game. They worked off each other. Whether it was a pick-and-roll or Funn collapsing the defense by driving and dishing the ball to Booker, their ability to score was uncanny. Funn scored a team-high 28 points and Booker added 26 of his own. Booker was also a force under the basket, snagging 15 rebounds.

“All of a sudden at the end of the season they’re getting some chemistry together,” Lamb said. “I wish we could’ve had that chemistry earlier in the season. I couldn’t believe (Booker) had 26 points. He’s a tough and rugged kid. It’s actually only his first season playing high school basketball. It’s unfortunate he’s already a senior.”

AJ Austin goes to the rim for Riverhead in a home game against Longwood. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Malaki Bullock lets a three pointer fly for the Blue Waves in a home game against Longwood. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Riverhead junior Amari Funn shoots from downtown for the Blue Waves in a home game against Longwood. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Connor Levasseur banks two for Riverhead in a home game against Longwood. (Credit: Bill Landon)

John Booker fights his way to the rim for the Blue Waves in a home game against Longwood. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Riverhead junior Amari Funn drains a triple for the Blue Waves in a home game against Longwood. (Credit: Bill Landon)

John Booker scores for the Blue Waves in a home game against Longwood. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Connor Levasseur muscles his way to the rim for the Blue Waves in a home game against Longwood. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Funn has been scoring all year for the Blue Waves. He came into the day 18th in scoring in all of Suffolk County with 17.6 points per game. Lamb said he had a slow start to the season because he was injured following a brutal football season where he carried the rushing load for the Blue Waves as the starting running back.

“He’s the type of kid that always wants to put the team on his back,” Lamb said. “He wants the ball for that last shot. He wants to guard the other team’s best player. He’s just a warrior.”

With Riverhead already eliminated from the playoffs, Lamb brought up a freshman to play point guard. Malaki Bullock played significant minutes and was instrumental in the Blue Waves second quarter comeback. He scored five points, getting big time minutes at the varsity level.

“I never had a true point guard from the start of the season,” Lamb said. “He sees the floor very well. I think he just needs to get a little stronger but he’s going to be a good player.”

The Blue Waves have a bunch of players returning for next year, which is encouraging, but Lamb is focused on finishing this season strong. The final game of the season is on Wednesday against WIlliam Floyd. It’s senior night.

“I would love to win on senior night,” Lamb said. “Send the seniors off on a high note. We didn’t make the playoffs but they’ll remember in 10-15 years that they beat a playoff team in William Floyd to finish the season. That’s all we can hope for.”