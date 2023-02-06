Lewis L. Dacus

Riverhead resident Lewis L. Dacus died Feb. 2, 2023, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 81.

Born May 28, 1941, in Anderson County, S.C., he was the son of Eugene and Corine (Ware) Dacus. He graduated from Glen Cove High School.

Mr. Dacus worked in the City of Glen Cove Sanitation Department. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Riverhead and its male chorus, and sang with the Harvest Gospel Choir. Family said he was an artist who enjoyed landscaping, singing, fishing, traveling and beautiful cars.

He is survived by his wife, Doris, whom he married on July 17, 1999; his children, Linda Parks and Lewis II, both of Ohio, and Lewis M., of California; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, followed by a service at 11. Interment will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.