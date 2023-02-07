Gloria A. Darin died on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. She was 97 years old.

Born in Astoria, N.Y., on Dec. 24, 1925, to Alice (Alford) and George Moss. Formerly of Whitestone, she had been a secretary for Perrotta Contractors.

Predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Louis A. Darin, she is survived by her children, Robert and Gloria; grandson Gabe (Teresa); and great-grandchildren Anthony, Alyssandra and Robert.

The family received visitors Feb. 5 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Feb. 6 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, with Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt officiating. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

