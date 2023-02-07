Albina C. Sawicki

Albina C. Sawicki, a longtime Southold resident, died on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. She was 96 years old.

Albina was born on Dec. 30, 1926, in Springfield, Vt., to Helen (Stankiewicz) and John Chahanovich. She was one of eight children. She graduated from Springfield High School with the Class of 1944.

In May of 1949 in Springfield, she married the love of her life, Walter E. Sawicki Sr., and together they had four children. She worked as a secretary for the Southold School District for 28 years, retiring in 1996. She was a member of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold and the Rosary Altar Society.

After losing her husband of 39 years in 1988, Bea stepped out of her comfort zone and became an independent woman. She took her first flight in 1993 and, after overcoming that fear, she became a world traveler, visiting her children and grandchildren in Minnesota, her daughter in Florida, her son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Stormville, N.Y., vacations to Las Vegas, Venice, Rome, London, Scotland, the Panama Canal and a family Caribbean cruise, enjoying life.

More than anything else, she loved to shop, dance and support all her children and grandchildren in whatever way was needed. Her love of her family was everything. Her strength and faith in this life carried her through difficult times. When asked on one occasion what she liked most about being alive, she responded, “The sun on my face and the love and time I can give to my family.”

She was predeceased by her husband, Walter Sr.; and siblings Mary Stankiewicz, Julia Olney, Josephine Parmenter, Father Charles Chahanovich, Walter Chahanovich, Edward Chahanovich and Stanley Chahanovich. She is survived by her children, Walter Sawicki Jr. (Bean) of North Oaks, Minn., Robert Sawicki (Elizabeth) of Stormville, N.Y., Marie Conklin (Terry) of Palm Bay, Fla., and Barbara Sawicki of Roseville, Minn.; grandchildren Kathleen, Kevin, Jennifer and Jonathan; and great-grandchildren Alexander, Michael, Clark, Benjamin, Charlotte and Ira.

The family would like to send a thank you to those who cared for Mom with compassion during the last several years. Special mention to Danguole Martin, Jackie Field, Tom Combs and the caregivers at Golden Age Elder Care.

Thanks also go out to the staff and aides at Peconic Landing. We are grateful to all those who provided such excellent care.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Feb. 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to Southold Free Library or Southold PTA.

This is a paid notice.