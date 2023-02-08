Riverhead cheerleaders given send-off as they head to national competition￼

Riverhead cheerleaders perform their routine Monday during a send-off event. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The Riverhead Varsity Cheerleading team put on one final hometown performance Monday night as they prepare to compete at the Universal Cheerleaders Association National High School Cheerleading Championships this weekend.

Family, friends and supporters of the program filled the bleachers at Riverhead Middle School to watch the send-off event, which featured routines by both the varsity and junior varsity squads. Three senior cheer captains were also honored at the event.





Head coach Stephanie Piraino.













PHOTOS BY JEREMY GARRETSON

Head coach Stephanie Piraino beamed with pride watching the group, whom she described as being “amazing” athletes.

“They have persevered, they have stayed committed and they have worked together to reach this incredible goal,” she said. “It is a privilege to attend high school nationals and these girls deserve every moment.”

PHOTOS BY JEREMY GARRETSON

The team held several fundraising events to cover travel expenses and will depart for Orlando early Wednesday morning.

The Blue Waves will first compete in a preliminary event on Friday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World.

Follow @rvc_bluewaves on Instagram for updates on the competition.