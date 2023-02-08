Daily Update: Riverhead cheerleaders headed to national competition, Tax breaks sought for apartment complex

Riverhead cheerleaders perform their routine Monday during a send-off event. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead cheerleaders given send-off as they head to national competition

Developers behind 165-unit apartment project seek tax abatements

Boys Track and Field: Riverhead’s Angelo Confort takes County title in 55-meter hurdle

Girls winter track season wraps up at county championships

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Oysterponds Elementary students participate in ‘cereal box domino’ challenge

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Pharmacy awaits OK on Medicaid prescriptions: Expedited approval expected within days

Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Feb. 7, 2023

NORTHFORKER

Your guide to the perfect date night on the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

Cook this now: Red wine and ginger poached pears

South Fork Dream Home: Windows on the water in Northwest Harbor

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 45, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 32.

